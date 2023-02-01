NEWS

2023: I’m In Talks With Kwankwaso, Obi, Says Atiku

According to Sahara Reporters, Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), has said that he is in talks with Mr Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), as well as Mr Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, for possible support in the forthcoming general elections.

Photo Credit: Punch Newspaper

The former Vice President of Nigeria made this known during an interview with the BBC Hausa, where he noted that Mr Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso are not threats to his presidential ambition as he is in talks with them for possible support. 

More so, on the lingering crisis within the PDP, Atiku made it clear that each political party has its own internal crisis, and that the crisis within the PDP would not make the political party lose the forthcoming presidential election and other elective positions in Nigeria.

