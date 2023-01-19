A Video clip is available for this news. Feel free to watch it here

2023: ‘I’m a PhD holder, not a trader’ —Kwankwaso; 2023 Presidential Election Very Uncertain–Agbakoba

‘I’m a PhD holder, not a trader’ — Kwankwaso

Speaking at Chatham House in the United Kingdom on Wednesday, Kwankwaso said he is more qualified than Obi to become the next president of Nigeria.

The NNPP candidate also said he withdrew from the discussion of alliance with the LP because the party was “carried away by media hype” and built on “ethnicity and religion”.

Citing his qualifications, the former governor of Kano said he is ready for a discussion with any presidential candidate who has better qualifications than him.

2023 Presidential Election Very Uncertain–Agbakoba

Nigerians will go to the polls on February 25 to elect President Muhammadu buhari’s successor. Already, there are strong contenders for the nation’s top job – Bola Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Labour Party’s Peter Obi and his counterpart in the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso. The race is predicted is to be a tightly contested election.

Speaking during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today, Agbakoba said should the election end in a run-off, a winner would emerge through a simple majority.

“This is the toughest election that we are going into, very uncertain. We have for the first time a very serious third force,” he stated.

FG records N14.28tn revenue shortfall

The Federal Government has recorded a revenue shortfall of N14.28tn under the regime of the President, Major-General Muhammadu buhari, (retd), according to data from the Budget Office of the Federation.

The data was obtained from the budget implementation reports for 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022 (January to November).

In the period under review, the Federal Government projected N43.05tn as revenue to fund its budget but made only N28.77tn (66.83 per cent of expected revenue).

Ndigbo’s conundrum in February’s presidential poll

IF I had a vote in next month’s presidential election, I would cast it for Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s presidential candidate. Sadly, I don’t, as I live overseas. However, I have a view, and I have been unequivocal in this column, that a victory for Obi would be the best outcome in the presidential poll.

So, nothing I write here detracts from that endorsement. But allow me to play “devil’s advocate” because the outcome of February’s presidential election would have huge consequences for Igbos and Nigeria. Therefore, we need a hard-nosed analysis of the situation, and the Igbos need a strategic response.

Obi’s victory, apart from being a breath of fresh air and a seismic shift in the troubling trajectory of this country, would assuage the legitimate agitation for a president of Igbo extraction, and create inclusivity that unites Nigeria. But can it, and would it happen? And if not, what will become of Ndigbo?

Content created and supplied by: Gayison (via 50minds

News )

#PhD #holder #trader #Kwankwaso #Presidential #Election #UncertainAgbakoba2023: ‘I’m a PhD holder, not a trader’ —Kwankwaso; 2023 Presidential Election Very Uncertain–Agbakoba Publish on 2023-01-19 08:02:13