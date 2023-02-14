This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

2023: I’ll Fight Insecurity, If Elected – Tinubu

Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, (APC) has said that he will end insecurity across Imo State, if he win the upcoming 2023 election, as reported by Vanguard.

The APC presidential candidate also promised to invest in education, real estate and tourism in Imo, describing the state as tourism destination of Nigeria.

Tinubu while speaking at the APC South East finale campaign rally in Owerri, on Tuesday, he said that the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari had laid foundation for development in the country, which he said would be consolidated if he win the election.

President Buhari while handing over the APC flag to the APC presidential candidate, he said that tinubu would succeed if elected in the forthcoming election.

Senator Hope Uzodimma, the governor of Imo State, assured the All Progressives Congress, APC of victory in the state in the 2023 general election.

(Photo credit: Vanguard)

“The people of Imo state are grateful to Mr president. We sought for your support for fighting insecurity and building of roads in our State, you approved. Now it is the time to reciprocate that support by voting for the All Progressives Congress, APC,” the governor said.

Source: Vanguard.

