2023: I’ll continue to campaign for Tinubu – Buhari speaks amid crisis.

President Muhammadu Buhari has vowed to continue campaigning for the All Progressives Congress, APC, presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu.

At a Nasarawa State APC presidential campaign rally, the president told Nigerians about this.

“I applaud you and can tell you that we will win completely; I’ll keep pushing for Bola Ahmed Tinubu. He is a devout Nigerian, and I have faith that he would give everything he has to this nation and to all of you Nigerians. I sincerely appreciate it, Buhari stated.

The president’s remark comes amid allegations that Tinubu and some people in the presidency are at odds.

Recently, Tinubu claimed that the present fuel shortage and the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) currency redesign policy were directed at him.

The APC candidate claimed that despite the nation’s current circumstances, Nigerians would support him in the election.

In addition, Tinubu asserted that some individuals in the Presidential Villa were opposed to his bid for the presidency.

Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai backed up his assertion.

