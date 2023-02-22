2023: IGP Usman Baba orders restriction of movement on election day
Photo File: IGP Alkali
With respect to the 2023 general elections, the Inspector General of Police, IGP Usman Baba Alkali has ordered the restriction of movement across the country.
This was made known in a statement recently released by Mr. Adejobi Olumuyiwa, the Force Public Relations Officer (PRO) while warning its members to abide by rules and regulations already laid down by the Police Force.
The statement partly reads: ” Sequel to the first part of the 2023 general elections, the presidential and National Assembly elections scheduled to hold on 25th Saturday, February 2023 across all states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), the IGP has ordered a restriction of all forms of vehicular movement on roads, waterways, and other forms of transportation from 12 am to 6 pm on election day with the exception of those on essential services such as INEC officials, electoral observers, ambulances responding to medical emergencies, firefighters amongst others”.
