2023: Igbos said, they’re being marginalized, now opportunity has come, but still complaining—Ortom

The governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom has lambasted some prominent Igbos who rebuked the former governor of Anambra state, Mr. Peter Obi for contesting the election. In his remark, Ortom said, since after the civil war, an opportunity has come to Igbos and they are still complaining, angrily reacting, “what did you(some Igbos who are rejecting Obi’s candidature) want?”

Ortom who features in the Channels TV shows while interacting with some Igbo traditional title holders in Benue State said “I thank God that the acceptance of Peter Obi is beyond religious and tribal bonds, but speaks more of Nigeria’s unity and renewed hope,” the politician has said. In his further remark, he said if you go to the South, North, and West, everyone is chatting Obi, why should some Igbos be so selfish-oriented to say they don’t want him? He queries.

He said when he was praying, one of his spiritual fathers told him that Peter Obi will win the election and there is nothing miscreants, Igbos in disguise will do. Ortom further asserted that it is even good some Igbos are rejecting his bid because he is not Igbo president but Nigeria’s president, the governor echoed. What is your opinion about this development? Please share and comment.

