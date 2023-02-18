2023: ‘ If you want me to survive politically, vote my preferred candidate ‘- Wike to Rivers voters

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Governor of Rivers State, Mr. Nyesom Wike has appealed to the residents of his State most especially those that are eligible voters to save his political career by voting for his preferred candidate in the forthcoming 2023 presidential elections.

Photo File: Nyesom Wike

He recently made this known during a campaign rally while applauding Governors of the All Progressive Congress (APC) political party for allowing the rotation of power to the South.

In brief, he said: ” We have instructed the leaders ward by ward. In our local government, the leaders will tell you what we have decided. If you want me to survive politically, follow the way we are going”.

Recall that some stakeholders had earlier summoned Wike to disclose his choice presidential candidate since he declared his withdrawal of support for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) but he declined, insisting that residents of Rivers State know his candidate.

