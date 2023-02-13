This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

2023: If You Support Me, I Will Develop Calabar Port- Atiku Informs Cross River Citizens

Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) presidential candidate, has pledged to expand the Calabar port in order to foster trade in the nation’s South-South region.

At the PDP presidential campaign event on Monday at the UJ Esuene Stadium in Calabar, he made his plea to the Cross River State voters.

He offered to build the necessary road infrastructure to connect the state to the rest of the nation, but he also promised to see that railway lines from Lagos to Port Harcourt through Calabar were installed.

As a consequence, the growth of Calabar Port alone would provide numerous chances to the Cross River population. I can guarantee you that we would cooperate with your governor and legislators to promote this APC-rejected agenda if you elect the PDP to power as president and governor.

The subject of infrastructure development, in Atiku’s words, “involves first and foremost the road networks linking you with surrounding states and second and as crucial the projected rail connection from Lagos via Calabar to Port Harcourt.”

In a separate speech, Udom Emmanuel, the governor of Akwa-Ibom state and the chairman of the PDP Campaign Council, assured the people of Cross River of Atiku’s intentions should he win.

Senator Iyorcha Ayu, the PDP’s national chairman, pledged that Ben Ayade, the governor of Cross River state, and other PDP defectors will return during his speech at the campaign rally.

“Unfortunately, you were let down by some of our best sons and daughters who joined the PDP. However, they will return home since the people of Cross River State won’t follow them wherever they go.

“Please vote for the candidate on the 25th of this month who will unite our nation, assuage your complaints, and guarantee that Nigeria’s economy stays the greatest on the continent.

Everyone in the room, he said, is in debt, which is hurting the economy of the nation since we spend all of our income paying off debt.

The vice presidential candidate Ifeanyi Okowa, the party’s national chairman Iyorchia Ayu, Udom Emmanuel, and former Cross River State governor Liyel Imoke were also in Calabar for the campaign.

