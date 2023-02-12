NEWS

2023: If We Are Talking About “My Turn” Then I Should Be The One -Peter Obi

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi has said that if the presidency of Nigeria is about the turn of a person or another, it should be rightfully his. He said this on a recent interview with an Arise TV correspondent while speaking on his recently held meeting with Nigerian entertainers.

The former governor of Anambra State noted that he doesn’t want the election be based on the turn of a person or another but if it’s to go that way, it should be his turn. He also said that he’s contesting for the presidency because he’s the best candidate among the presidential candidates.

Hear him;

“I don’t want the election to be run on my turn. If anybody is going to talk turn it’s me, but I’m not running because it’s the turn of the southeast. I’m running because I’m Peter Obi who believes that I’m the best candidate for this election.”

