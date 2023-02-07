2023: If There Is Anybody Who Will Say It Is My Turn, That Should Be Me- Peter Obi

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Ahead of the 2023 presidential candidate, The former governor of Anambra State and the presidential candidate of Labour Party Peter Obi, in an interview said that if there is anybody who will say it ia my turn, that should be him. He also lament that a new Nigeria is possible, saying that is what Datti Baba Ahmed and himself are offering Nigerians.

Speaking during the interview with Sun paper, the former governor of Anambra said “I am offering myself for this joy, saying this year’s election should not be based on tribe, religion or my turn. It is the turn of Nigeria to take back their country and start rebuilding it.

“If there’s anybody who will say it is my turn, it is me. I am a proud Igbo man, I’m a South easterner. But I’m doing this election more as a proud Nigerian, who believes that if I have the opportunity, in five years, Nigerians will stop saying where they came from”

Source: The Sun paper

