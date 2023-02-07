NEWS

2023: If There Is Anybody Who Will Say It Is My Turn, That Should Be Me- Peter Obi

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 340 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Ahead of the 2023 presidential candidate, The former governor of Anambra State and the presidential candidate of Labour Party Peter Obi, in an interview said that if there is anybody who will say it ia my turn, that should be him. He also lament that a new Nigeria is possible, saying that is what Datti Baba Ahmed and himself are offering Nigerians.

Speaking during the interview with Sun paper, the former governor of Anambra said “I am offering myself for this joy, saying this year’s election should not be based on tribe, religion or my turn. It is the turn of Nigeria to take back their country and start rebuilding it.

“If there’s anybody who will say it is my turn, it is me. I am a proud Igbo man, I’m a South easterner. But I’m doing this election more as a proud Nigerian, who believes that if I have the opportunity, in five years, Nigerians will stop saying where they came from”

Source: The Sun paper

Ikechukwu (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 340 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Nothing is naturally wrong with godfatherism; it’s people who gave it a negative meaning- Dele Alake

9 mins ago

2023 Presidency:Reactions As Members Of Labour Party Campaign Council In N’East States Defect To PDP

17 mins ago

Heaven Was Promised On Earth 8 Years Ago, We Didn’t See It – Datti Baba-Ahmed

22 mins ago

Wike Reacts as G5 Governor Allegedly Meets Iyorchia Ayu, Set to Declare Support For Atiku

30 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button