2023: If I Am To Sacrifice My Senatorial Ambition For Obi To Win The Election, So Be It – Gov. Ortom

With only a few days until the February 25 presidential election, Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom has stated that he is willing to give up his senatorial ambitions in order for Peter Gregory Obi of the Labour Party to win.

According to Channels Television, Governor Ortom, who was given an Igbo chieftaincy title (“Agu Na Eche Mba Ndigbo”) today, stated that he has an election to contest but is willing to forego his ambitions in order to see Peter Obi elected president. Ortom also stated that the Igbos have an excellent opportunity to elect a leader from their region.

Ortom said, “It’s not even that I’m running for office that interests me. Yes, the forms were purchased for me by the people of Benue State, and I have gone round, and they have agreed to vote for me. But if it means giving up my senatorial ambitions to help Peter Obi win the election, so be it.

“The Igbos are the most connected people in the world. This is their chance to say that an Igbo man from the South East is the president. Some of us believe in Nigeria’s unity, and we believe in working together. That is why I try to accommodate everyone.”

You can watch the video here.

Content created and supplied by: GCGentleOfficial (via 50minds

News )

