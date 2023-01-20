2023: If G5 Govs Support APC & They Win, Our Members Won’t See Them As Allies To Be Trusted – Yekini Nabena

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Yekini Nabena, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has stated that the five disgruntled governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will find it difficult to gain the trust of APC members if they throw their support for the party and the party wins the 2023 presidential election.

Nabena advised political leaders, particularly those in the APC, who are still in awe of the five governors, to reconsider.

The G-5 governors are Benue state’s Samuel Ortom, Enugu state’s Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Oyo state’s Seyi Makinde, Abia state’s Okezie Ikpeazu, and Rivers state’s Nyesom Wike.

According to Vanguard, the APC chieftain, speaking at a brief interactive session Friday in Abuja, said that, with the exception of Governor Wike, the other four governors have failed to build a strong reputation in their states to deliver reasonable votes for any presidential candidate.

Yekini said, “The G-5 governors, whether PDP men or supporters of any opposition party, are confused and handicapped.

“We’ve been hearing all sorts of things. They are working for Asiwaju today, Peter Obi tomorrow, and Atiku the following day. Which one are we to believe?

“If they support our party and we win the February presidential election, our members won’t see the G-5 governors as allies to be trusted.”

GCGentleOfficial (

)