2023: I Will Restore Peace, Improve Security if Elected – Atiku Abubakar

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar, has promised to end banditry and improve security nationwide, especially in Zamfara State, if elected President.

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former vice president Atiku Abubakar has promised to end all forms of banditry particularly in the southern part of Kebbi State and other states in the northwest zone if elected as president in 2023. He also pledged to boost the country’s economy through opening of the borders across the country.

He made the promise while speaking to parry supporters in Gusau, the Zamfara State Capital, yesterday.“Atiku extended his sympathy to the people of the state who had been at the receiving end of bandit attacks which has led to hundreds of death over the last couple of years.

Atiku who further stated that he was aware of the socio-economic challenges being faced by Nigerians due to bad leadership in the country, reminded the electorate that [now] they have the constitutional right to vote for their choice of leaders.

“I will reposition Zamfara State in terms of security network, agriculture and solid mineral resources if I am voted into power,” Atiku Abubakar says.

He also said that, “We will give businessmen capital to open these textiles for job generation. We will open borders because it is not in line with the law. Our borders are closed while others are open.

Besides, A former campaigner for Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu, Hajiya Najaatu Mohammed, urged the people of the state to cast their lot with Atiku who she noted has their best interest at heart.

The people of Zamfara state are known for farming, trading and rearing. But today all of these are no longer there.

He promised to make things better again if the people of Zamfara state supports him in the upcoming general elections, in Nigeria.

Atiku Abubakar also said that, “I promised to restore peace and security in Nigeria I have done it in the past. We will provide Zamfara state with everything they need in order to bring back peace and stability in the state.

