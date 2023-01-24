2023: ‘ I will only campaign for candidate who asks for my support ‘, Wike discloses

With respect to the upcoming 2023 general polls, Mr. Nyesom Wike, the Governor of Rivers State has disclosed that he would only be campaigning for candidates who ask for his support.

He made this known during a campaign rally held of recent within the State, further stressing that nobody could threaten Rivers State.

Wike said: ” PDP in Rivers have taken governorship, the senatorial, House of Representatives and State Assembly elections. It is the election we are doing here, these are the candidates who told me to come and campaign for them. No other person told me to campaign for him and I cannot force myself to campaign for you when you have not asked for it. If somebody asks you to work for him, you will work for him but if they do not want you to work for them, will you force them? There is nothing like propaganda. For APC in Rivers State, President Muhammadu buhari, the leader of the party said I am the best as far as development is concerned. What nature of campaign will they be doing again?”

