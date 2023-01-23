2023: I Urge You To Go Collect Your PVC and Vote In This Critical Election – Peter Obi tells supporters

As the 2023 general election continues to gather pace and momentum, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Gregory Obi, believes that his followers need sensitization ahead of the polls on February 25th.

The former Anambra State governor who has been traveling to many states of the country has taken to his verified Twitter handle to teach his followers as well as the citizens of the federation how to vote properly to avoid invalid votes.

Peter Obi in the video urged Nigerians and his followers to go and collect their Permanent Voters Card (PVC) and vote in this critical upcoming election.

“I urge you all to go and collect your PVC and vote in this critical election. I am the Labour Party presidential candidate and what you will see on the voting card is LP, representing Labour Party. Ensure you vote with your index finger on the area marked LP.” Peter Obi said in the video.

What do you think about this sensitization? For me, I believe that this information will not only help his followers, but others who will love to vote for other parties to know how to avoid invalid votes.

