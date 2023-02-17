NEWS

2023: I think it is weakness of the party not to have punished Wike, Ortom & others-Segun Sowunmi

Former spokesperson for the Atiku Abubakar presidential campaign council, Segun Sowunmi, said that he was of the opinion that it is a weakness on the part of the PDP party not to have punished Governor Wike, Governor Ortom and others.

Segun Sowunmi made this statement when he was speaking with the Arise during the Morning Show program and Rufai Oseni asked what he would say about people doing anti-party activities like former Governor Unamani, Governor Ortom, who publicly endorse another party presidential candidate, Governor Wike and they all going to court for safety.

Segun Sowunmi responded, “I think it is a weakness on the part of the party not to have the courage to punish them(Wike, Ortom and others). I think it is quite unfortunate that they were pampered longer than they should have been pampered, they ought to have been expelled, they ought to have been deregistered as a member of the party, they ought to have written in the letter to the INEC that PDP does not have candidate there.

The fact that they go to court does not mean they will win in the court. And if that be the case, I think that this their childishness has gone wrong for too long and if the party is weak, and the leaders are pondering to what they shouldn’t ponder to, good luck to the party

