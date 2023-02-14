2023: ‘ I regret raising coup alarm, I was grilled by DSS ‘- APC Chieftain, Fani Kayode discloses

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Nigerian lawyer and spokesperson of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Mr. Femi Fani Kayode has expressed regret for raising a controversial statement which berated the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar alongside the country’s military Force.

Photo File: Fani Kayode

Recall that the APC Chieftain through a series of tweet stated that some high – ranking military officers were allegedly planning to carry a coup with Atiku with regards to the forthcoming general elections.

He made this known of recent while narrating his ordeal with the Department of State Services (DSS).

In summary, he said: “ I think it is fair for me to mention one or two things and it is very self-evident that some of the things that I said were regrettable. When news comes out like somebody is meeting with Army officers, perhaps one should not simply believe and accept it even if it is true. Perhaps, one should ask the authorities privately and try to find out before saying anything at all. Though it was a very difficult one, I had been interrogated by many security interests including the police and EFCC in the last 15 years, I have been in and out and seen all sorts. But let me tell you that the place nobody really wants to go is probably the DSS. It is a very challenging place”.

Enadex (

)