2023: I Pity Obi, How Will He Win When LP In Northwest Has Collapsed its Structure For APC?-Adeyemi

Ahead of the 2023 presidential election, The Senator for the Kogi West constituency of Kogi State, Smart Adeyemi has reacted to the report that the Labour Party in Northwest has collapsed its structure for APC. According to him, I pity Peter Obi, how will he win when the entire Labour Party in Northwest has its collapsed for APC”. He also lament that the presidential contest is a two-horse race between Tinubu and Peter Obi

He spoke after picking his governorship form to contest the Kogi gubernatorial poll slated for November 11, 2023. In his own words,Smart Adeyemi said I pity Peter Obi because politics is the way you are seeing it. Just yesterday, the entire Labour Party structure in the Northwest collapsed its structure for the APC. So, how is he going to win the election? Maybe he is a man for the future but in this election, the strength is not there.

Source: The Nation paper

