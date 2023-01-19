NEWS

2023: 'I look at Peter Obi & his Obidient movement as incomplete revolution' – Professor Udenta

Professor Udenta Udenta, the Alliance for Democracy (AD)’s founding national secretary, characterized Peter Obi and his Obidient movement as an incomplete revolution.

He made the declaration in a meeting with Emerge at some stage In the first part of the day Show program while Dr. Reuben Abati mentioned him for his view at the conceivable outcomes of the 4 fundamental applicants and who has better propensity of winning the approaching close to approach official political race.

According to Professor Udenta, Peter Obi and his Obidient movement constitute an incomplete revolution.

“I consider Peter Obi and his Obidient movement to be an incomplete revolution. In February 2023, the entire progressive eruption may have matured sufficiently to return with all of the integrals that provide power. Therefore, he will quickly fall. “It is one of the component Saraki talked about that the southeast is the primary task for PDP because of the labor that Peter Obi has placed obtainable,” however, is the strength and dynamism that he has invoked within the system.

Prof. Udenta stated that even if Atiku wins the election, he must quickly include Peter Obi and his movement. He started by saying that Tinubu should do the same thing.

