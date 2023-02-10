This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

2023: I laugh when I see result of some polls; how can Peter Obi get 70% of the vote -Professor Usman Yusuf

Professor Usman Yusuf, the special adviser to PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, said that he laughed whenever he sees the results of some polls because according to him, they are disconnected from reality, asking that how can Peter Gregory Obi, the Labour Party presidential candidate, have 70 percent of the votes.

Professor Usman Yusuf made the statement in an interview with the AIT during the Democracy program.

He was talking about the chance of his party, PDP to win the forthcoming presidential election.

Professor Yusuf Usman began by saying that they in PDP are not afraid or jittery at all because they have done their homework. He added that Nigeria is in a state of ICU (Intensive Care Unit) and that it needed an experienced and competent hand for resuscitation, and he claimed that his principal, Atiku Abubakar, has the hands-on experience to do that.

Adding to that, Professor Usman said that the constitution stated that for someone to be declared a winner in the presidential election, he must have majority vote and at least 25% in 24 states. “That’s a big other for Kwankwaso and Peter Obi.”

The program anchor, Ijeoma, interrupted that but some polls have pointed at Peter Obi as the leading candidate.

Usman responded, ” And I laugh. To be honest with you, we all in the mood of laughing…that they are disconnected from reality of our people, how can Peter Obi get 70% for goodness sake, how did he get that?”

