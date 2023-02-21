2023: I know we will win because out of the 3 leading party, 2 are out & only 1 party is left-Datti

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Labour Party presidential candidate, Senator Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed, said that he knows that in the coming presidential election, they (Labour Party) will win because out of the 3 leading political parties, 2 are out and only 2 is remaining.

Senator Datti Baba-Ahmed made the calculation in an interview with Channels Television during the 2023 Verdict program, when Seun Okinblaoye asked him whether he think that they will win in the coming presidential election.

Peter Obi’s running mate, Datti Baba-Ahmed said that with every sense of modesty and with the fact that power comes from almighty God, he knows that his party, Labour Party will win in the coming election.

“I know so because out of the 3, 2 are out of the race, they are in the ballot paper but they are not in the ballot box. There is only one political party left, that is in tune with Nigerian political history and Nigerian politics in fact and that is Labour Party. Well, Peter Obi said do not vote him because he is a Christian or he’s from southeast, and I believe him because I say the same…”

Datti then said that he is sure and confidence that they will win in the coming presidential election.

