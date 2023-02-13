This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

2023: I Have No Plans To Marry New Muslim Wife, Tinubu Debunks Rumours

Before the 2023 presidential election, Bola Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, denied rumours that he intended to wed a new Muslim bride.

In a statement released by the APC Presidential Campaign Council, Tinubu refuted the report, saying that he is content with his marriage to Senator Oluremi Tinubu and has no plans to wed anyone else for political or religious purposes.

The statement adds, “We have noticed fake news that has gone popular on social media claiming that Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate for the All Progressives Congress, is getting a new wife.

“This is what it is: untrue, phoney news. Senator Oluremi Tinubu, Asiwaju wife, and the wonderful kids she has been blessed with, make for a happy marriage. Whether she is a Muslim or a Christian, he is not prepared to take on another wife.

“We are aware that those selling a new Muslim wife want to sow dissension not just within Tinubu’s remarkably harmonious family but also among the Christian community.

In order to revive the hope of our people in a better, stronger, more secure, and wealthy Nigeria, Tinubu is currently concentrating on his campaign to become the president of this nation come February 25, 2023. According to independent report.

