This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

2023: I have no friction with buhari – Tinubu insists

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, who is running against President Muhammadu buhari for the APC presidency, has refuted any claims of a tense dynamic between them. He asserted that his support for the leader is unwavering and unwavering.

At an APC rally on Saturday in Gusau, the capital of Zamfara State, Tinubu made this statement.

Along with promising to solve state-wide concerns, the previous governor of Lagos State also promised to increase agricultural output.

Tinubu welcomed the people of Zamfara State and significant party figures with open arms and thanked them for continuing to support the APC.

He added, “I have supported President buhari from the very beginning. Even after he leaves office, I’ll continue to be his friend and supporter.

He tackled the problems that other leaders shied away from. It is inarguable that he deserves to be remembered in history.

“I have said this before and I will say it again now: When the genuine history of this moment is written, President buhari shall be treated extremely favorably because of his services to the nation.”

Additionally, Tinubu reaffirmed the hard work being done by buhari and Governor Bello Matawalle to end the banditry problem and pledged to build on their success.

All branches of the security forces would be strengthened as a result of my security strategy, he added. We’ll use cutting-edge air and ground tools to locate and capture these criminals.

Content created and supplied by: TheTirelessWriter (via 50minds

News )

#friction #buhari #Tinubu #insists2023: I have no friction with buhari – Tinubu insists Publish on 2023-01-28 22:50:15