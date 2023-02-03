2023: I Have Been Given Key To Unlock Nigeria From Shackles Of Misrule – Kola Abiola.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

As the general 2023 Presidential election set to kick-off in the next few days in Nigeria and the commencement of the Presidential campaign, many Presidential candidates have been holding their Presidential campaign rally in different places in the country.

According to the report published by the Vanguard paper, the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Redemption Party, PRP, Kola Abiola while speaking during the PRP Presidential campaign rally, which was held at the Adamasingba Stadium, Ibadan, has promised to restore the fortune and aspirations of Nigerians if elected as President of Nigeria.

Speaking during the rally, Kola Abiola who claimed that he have been given the key to unlock Nigeria from shackles of misrule, promised to bring difference, sincerity, and true governance that would benefit the people.

Speaking further, Kola Abiola urged Nigerians to vote for their future, adding that the forthcoming Presidential election should not be based on sentiment. He also said that his party, PRP, was poised to sustain the legacy of the party’s founding fathers, including his late father, Moshood Abiola, Aminu Kano, Balarabe Musa, Wole Soyinka, Chinua Achebe, amongst Others.

