This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

2023: I Drank Tea With Tinubu A Few Days Ago, He Held His Cup Very Well – Hannatu Musawa.

As the general 2023 Presidential election set to kick-off in the next few days in Nigeria and the commencement of the Presidential campaign, a chieftain of the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC, Hannatu Musawa while speaking during an exclusive interview with the Arise TV has dismissed claims made by a well known Nigerian politician, former Director of Civil Society Directorate in the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC, Presidential campaign, Naja’atu Bala Mohammed regarding the former governor of Lagos State and Presidential candidate of APC, Bola Ahmed Adekunle Tinubu over his health status.

It might interest you to know that a few days ago, while speaking during an interview, the former president of the National Students Union Nigeria in the prestigious Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria (ABU), and vice president of the National Association of Nigeria Students (NANS), Naja’atu Bala Mohammed alleged that the one time governor of Lagos State and flag-bearer of the ruling All Progressive Congress, APC, Bola Ahmed Adekunle Tinubu, was so sick that he could barely hold a teacup.

Reacting to the claim during an interview with the Arise TV, the APC chieftain, Hannatu Musawa noted that Bola Tinubu is in good condition as far as his health status is concerned, adding that not only is he in a good condition, but he is indeed capable of holding a teacup.

According to Hannatu Musawa, she said, “I saw Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu two days ago, and I actually had a cup of tea with him. I had a cup of coffee and he had tea. And he did hold the cup properly. Listen, people can say anything that they want about anybody. We are living in a democracy in this country, and we are lucky to operate a democracy where everyone has a right to associate in any way they want and be able to express themselves any way they want. What I would have wanted in this current political process is for everyone to be kind and not be cruel towards the Presidential candidates. We must remember that they are also human beings”.

You can watch the interview below….

https://youtu.be/w_SoGO5leHI

Content created and supplied by: SundayNews123 (via 50minds

News )

#Drank #Tea #Tinubu #Days #Held #Cup #Hannatu #Musawa2023: I Drank Tea With Tinubu A Few Days Ago, He Held His Cup Very Well – Hannatu Musawa. Publish on 2023-01-29 16:16:52