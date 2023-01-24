2023: I Do Not See Atiku As The Real Opposition To Tinubu, The Real Opposition Lies Elsewhere – Fani-Kayode

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

In a recent interview, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, an APC spokesperson, said he didn’t see the PDP as the main challenger to the ruling party, the All Progressive Congress, in the run-up to the 2023 elections.

The APC leader, who was responding to accusations made by the opposition PDP against his principal, Bola Tinubu, said he doesn’t view the PDP as a genuine organization.

In response to inquiries about whether the APC sued Atiku because they were worried about his candidacy, FFK stated that the APC was not concerned about Atiku Abubakar’s candidacy and that the APC did not think Atiku was a particularly strong contender. According to him, the true opposition to the APC doesn’t come from Atiku and instead comes from other sources. Due to their numerous problems, including the G-5 crisis and other matters, he claimed he does not consider the PDP to be a powerful opposition party. He emphasized that the PDP is in no way a danger to the APC.

“Atiku is not regarded by us as a strong or credible candidate. Actually, I don’t consider him to be the genuine opposition; perhaps we can talk about it another time. PDP doesn’t seem like a powerful opposition force to me “. Said FFK.

