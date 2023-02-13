2023: I Can Stake My Life; President Buhari Can Never Work Against The APC — Nasir El-Rufai

Governor Nasir El-rufai of Kaduna State asserted in an interview with Premium Times on Monday that President Muhammadu Buhari is not working against APC presidential candidate Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the ruling party and will never do so.

The governor made the comment in response to reports that President Buhari is hesitant to campaign for the party’s presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, because his preferred candidate, Senator Ahmed Lawan, was defeated in the APC primary contest in June of last year.

“President Buhari regards the APC like a child he conceived, carried for 18 months, and gave birth to. He will never work against the APC, and I am willing to put my neck and life on the line to prove it. “Even if the APC candidate is the devil himself, he will never work against him,” Mr El-Rufai remarked.

He stated that the president is “a party man and an establishment person who will always support Mr Tinubu.”

Content created and supplied by: Metaform

News )

