2023: I, Asiwaju, Will Be The Number 1, While The Likes Of Obi And Atiku Will Follow—Tinubu

According to Punch reports, it was reported that the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, said on Wednesday that he will be the next president of Nigeria while soliciting the votes of the people of Rivers State.

He also claimed he was not looking for power because of the goodies of the political offices but to improve the standard of living of citizens and make Nigeria a better nation.

It was also gathered according to reports that Tinubu disclosed this during the APC presidential rally held at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, on Wednesday.

According to one of his statements, Tinubu also said that “I will be president without any factor thwarting my presidential ambition.” “Nothing can stop me from becoming Nigeria’s next president.” “The likes of Atiku, Obi, and Kwankwaso cannot defeat me in the upcoming election because I am already a winner.”

“I, Asiwaju, will be the number one, Atiku will be second, and the man from Anambra State (Obi) will be the third.” “I already know Nigerians are looking for a president, and they will surely vote for me because together we can build a better Nigeria and a nation of unity.” He said

