2023: I am not worried about Peter Obi because I know I’ll defeat him in the 2023 election- Tinubu

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress and the party’s national leader, travelled to the South-East region with his campaign train about one month before Nigeria’s eligible voters cast their ballots to choose the next leader who will oversee the affairs of the nation.

The former governor of Lagos State organised the flag-off in Abia state while still canvassing Igbo voters.

Asiwaju Tinubu reaffirmed his confidence in winning the presidential election on February 25 during his speech earlier today in Abia.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

He believes he will defeat Peter Obi of the Labour Party, and he cannot wait for that day to arrive. Because the former governor of Anambra state is not a threat to him, he claimed he does not need to be concerned about him.

Please pay attention to him. I have no concern for him in that regard, but I can’t wait to defeat him in the polls for the presidency.

What’s your take on this?

Content created and supplied by: Jesusbabe (via 50minds

News )

#worried #Peter #Obi #Ill #defeat #election #Tinubu2023: I am not worried about Peter Obi because I know I’ll defeat him in the 2023 election- Tinubu Publish on 2023-01-25 06:28:17