2023: I Am Not A Saboteur Nor A Betrayer To Atiku, But I Need To Fight Politics With Wisdom—Wike

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

According to Nigerian Tribune reports, it was reported that the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has explained that the G-5 governors of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) have withdrawn from talking regularly in public to embark on strategic actions in silence in order to achieve set goals.

Screenshot From The Nigerian Tribune

It was also gathered, according to reports, that the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, disclosed this at St Paul’s Primary School Field, in Ahoada Town, the venue of the campaign flag-off rally organized by the Rivers State PDP campaign council for Ahoada East Local Government Area on Tuesday.

According to one of his statements, Nyesom Wike also said that “I am not a saboteur nor a betrayer to Atiku, but I need to fight politics with wisdom.”

“The G-5 governors group has never gone into extinction, but we need to apply silence and wisdom to our doings because when you talk too much, you will unknowingly tell your enemies your secrets.” “Our strategies will soon be mapped out, and people will see what we are clamoring for.” He said

Sagacious102 (

)