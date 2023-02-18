2023: I Am Mentioning Peter Obi Because All Other Candidates Are Not Qualified- Ayo Adebanjo

Ahead of the 2023 presidential election, a politician and the leader of Afenifere, Chief Ayo Adebanjo in an interview, said he is supporting the presidential candidate of Labour Party, Peter Obi because all other candidates are not qualified and he is supporting him because other regions had Presidency before

He made this statement while responding to a question asked by Vanguard Newspaper, which is “With what is happening now, are you hopeful that we can ever get it right again?”

In his own words, Ayo Adebanjo said “Yes, if we get the forthcoming elections right. I am hopeful but only if Peter Obi wins the February 25 presidential election. Unless Peter Obi wins the election, and I am mentioning Peter Obi because all other candidates are not qualified. Are you listening? If for any reason, the election is scuttled or manipulated, and Obi doesn’t win, I say emphatically, that is the end of Nigeria”

Source: The Vanguard Newspaper

Content created and supplied by: Ikechukwu (via 50minds

News )

