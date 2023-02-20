2023: ‘ I am a member of PDP, I have no plan to join APC ‘- Governor Wike reveals

Photo File: Wike

The Governor of Rivers State, Mr. Nyesom Wike has again insisted that he was still a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and not the ruling party of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

He made this known of recent while stressing that he would only cast his vote for a unified Nigeria during the upcoming 2023 polls.

He said: “ I am not a member of APC and I would not be but they have made me to recognize that they are the heroes of this country. The governors of APC looked at the way the country is, they want the unity of this country and therefore gave the presidency to the South. They could have as well said no, it does not matter because as governors, we have the number. We can still say it should remain where it should remain but they did not do that”.

Recall that there had been speculations that Wike was supporting Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of APC

Content created and supplied by: Enadex (via 50minds

News )

#member #PDP #plan #join #APC #Governor #Wike #reveals2023: ‘ I am a member of PDP, I have no plan to join APC ‘- Governor Wike reveals Publish on 2023-02-20 23:05:10