2023: How will a party go to election & out of 176,000 polling units, they’re only in 42,000- Ladan Salihu

One of the members of the Atiku/Okowa presidential campaign council, Ladan Salihu, asked that, how will a party go to the election and out of the 176,000 polling units, they are only present in 42,000 polling units.

Ladan Salihu made the statement in an interview with Channels Television during the 2023 Verdict program when Seun Okinbaloye asked him why he dismissed Labour Party and NNPP as PDP rivals, especially in the north.

Ladan Salihu, firstly, pointed out that, their main opposition in this 2023 presidential election is APC, and that the Labour Party do have the capacity to compete with PDP, especially in the north.

“When you look at the character and the formation of political parties and their structures on the ground, the NNPP and the Labour Party don’t have representation in the north, no governors, no senators, they won’t make the numbers…”

“Let me say this, I wouldn’t say I sympathise, but my heart goes out to Labour Party for not having the kind of numbers to compete. How do you have a party going to the presidential election and out of 176000 polling stations, your presence is only felt in 42000, there is no way Labour could pose a threat to PDP in north, including NNPP.

