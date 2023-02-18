This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

2023: How Can I Support Tinubu When The Yoruba Have Had Presidency Before?- Ayo Adebanjo

Ahead of the 2023 presidential election, a politician and the leader of Afenifere, Chief Ayo Adebanjo in an interview, has revealed Why he is not supporting the presidential candidate of APC, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu despite being a Yoruba man. According to him, how can I support Tinubu when the yourba have had Presidency before, adding that the only region that have never tested presidency is the Southeast and that’s where he stand

He made this statement during an interactive session with Vanguard Newspaper, where he said If for any reason, the election is scuttled or manipulated, and Obi doesn’t win, he say emphatically, that is the end of Nigeria.

In his own words, Ayo Adebanjo said “Take for instance Bola Tinubu from my own region, on the basis of the agreement for peace and equity, the Yoruba people had their share when Olusegun Obasanjo became the president.

“After Buhari, power is coming back to the South. How do the Yoruba come in again when they have had their turn? Or is it the South-South? The only region that has not had its turn is the Southeast”

Source: The Vanguard Newspaper

Content created and supplied by: Ikechukwu (via 50minds

News )

#Support #Tinubu #Yoruba #Presidency #Ayo #Adebanjo2023: How Can I Support Tinubu When The Yoruba Have Had Presidency Before?- Ayo Adebanjo Publish on 2023-02-18 09:32:05