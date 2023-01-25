2023: How can I force myself to campaign for you when You’ve not requested that from me-Wike

Nyesom Wike, the governor of the state of Rivers, is quoted as saying that he can’t force himself to campaign for someone if he hasn’t asked him to do so in the upcoming presidential election.

At the local government campaign flag-off today, Governor Wike explained to the citizens of Bonny Town why his PDP faction is not running for president by making the aforementioned statement.

However, Wike claims that the PDP has won the state’s elections for governor, senator, house of representatives, and assembly. According to him, those candidates were the ones who asked him to come and campaign for them; the president did not ask him to do something comparable for him.

“When you haven’t asked for my support, I can’t be made to advocate for you. I’ve been told by these people (candidates), so I’ve come to campaign here. You will do someone’s bidding if they ask you to work for them. Will you force them to hire you if they don’t want to?”

According to Governor Wike, anyone who claims that Rivers state is unimportant would be peppered by the state.

What’s your take on this?

Content created and supplied by: Jesusbabe (via 50minds

News )

#force #campaign #Youve #requested #meWike2023: How can I force myself to campaign for you when You’ve not requested that from me-Wike Publish on 2023-01-25 14:23:04