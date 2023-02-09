2023 Gubernatorial Election: Join Lagos State Leadership School – Fashola Tells Jandor

Babatunde Raji Fashola, Minister of Works and Housing

As the 2023 Gubernatorial election draw nearer in Nigeria, Mr. Babatunde Raji Fashola has thrown a jibe at Lagos Peoples Democratic Party, PDP Governorship candidate, Dr. Abdul- Azeez Olajide that he’s not fit to be governor of Lagos State.

The present Minister of Works and Housing, who also double as the former Governor of Lagos State between 2007 and 2014 mocked Jandor that being his Camera man during his eight years administration is not enough to make him Governor of Lagos State.

Fashion said this while speaking at an event organized by the Lagos State government today, 9th February.

Dr. Abdul- Azeez Olajide Adediran, Lagos State PDP Governorship Candidate

It will be recalled that Abdul -Azzez Olajide Adediran better known as Jandor is the PDP Governorship candidate while Nollywood Actress, Funke Akindele (Jeniffer) is his running mate. Jandor emerged as governorship candidate of PDP in May, 2022.

Content created and supplied by: FAKAY (via 50minds

News )

