2023 Governorship Election: Ndigbo indigenes in Rivers State endorse Magnus Abe

The Ndigbo ethnic nationality in Rivers State has endorsed the Social Democratic Party SDP standard bearer, Senator Magnus Abe as their preferred candidate ahead of the 2023 Governorship election in the state.

The Ndigbos stated this during a courtesy visit to the SDP Governorship Candidate, Senator Magnus Abe at his campaign office in Port Harcourt.

The ndigbos are about the most populous non-indigenes in Rivers state and with their numerical strength, have promised to give their votes to Senator Abe.

The Board of Trustees Chairman of the Igbo Community in Rivers State, His Royal Majesty Eze STANHOPE OGADINMA-OKEORJI, said during the occasion to publicly endorse senator Abe as their single candidate for the governorship race that they chose to do so because of his prior work in public office.

High Chief UCHENNA OKOKOBA, chairman of the Nigerian Ethnic Forum in Rivers State and a grassroots organiser, expressed the support of the Igbo Community for Senator Abe’s candidature and gave him the assurance that Igbo residents and employees in Rivers State will back him.

Senator Magnus Abe, the SDP candidate for governor who has received support from a variety of ethnic groups, pledged to advance the state’s prosperity and ensure the security of people’s lives and property regardless of their race, religion, or creed. He also insisted that he would win the general election in 2023 because he is prepared for office.

Senator Magnus Abe also received the title of Nwanne Di Na Mba from the Rivers State Ndigbo ethnic nationality, which translates to “a brother in a strange land.”

