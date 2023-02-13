This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

2023: Governor Wike reveals the real reason why Atiku’s Rivers campaign event was postponed.

﻿The campaign event for Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar was canceled in Rivers State, according to Governor Nyesom Wike.

Recall that Tuesday was the rally’s intended date.

Atiku’s rally in Rivers, according to Wike, was canceled because not enough people showed up to fill the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium, which he had authorized for the event.

The governor also disputed the PDP Presidential Campaign Council’s (PCC) assertion that the campaign was postponed due to concern over bloodshed.

The governor also disputed the PDP Presidential Campaign Council’s (PCC) assertion that the campaign was postponed due to concern over bloodshed

On Monday, he gave a speech at the PDP campaign site for the Akuku-Toru Local Government Area, Nyemoni Secondary School field in Abonnema town.

“I gave them the stadium, they know they can’t fill it, so they’re looking for reasons,” Wike added.

They proceeded and made it mandatory for them to use government property in Trans Amadi. That wasn’t the address I provided you, I said. Go fill that spot; Adokiye Amiesimaka was where I handed it to you.

“They now said no, we won’t go there again,” he continued. We don’t want anyone to pass away. Who is the murderer? Is anyone murdering others? I told you not to pay anything; I would buy the diesel for you. I’ll go above and above for you. Get ready, go, and pack that stadium. They sprinted off.

Content created and supplied by: Policious (via 50minds

News )

#Governor #Wike #reveals #real #reason #Atikus #Rivers #campaign #event #postponed2023: Governor Wike reveals the real reason why Atiku’s Rivers campaign event was postponed. Publish on 2023-02-13 23:26:15