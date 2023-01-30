This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

2023: Governor Okowa Reacts To The Massive Crowd At The PDP Rally In Zamfara State

Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, the PDP’s vice presidential candidate, has reacted to the massive crowd that came out to welcome him, Atiku Abubakar, and the PDP leadership in Zamfara State, saying that the people of the state were excited to receive the message of “Recover Nigeria” on his verified Twitter handle.

During the event, Atiku Abubakar told the people of Zamfara State that he would stabilise the Nigerian economy, implement policies that would benefit the poor, and restructure the country so that everyone would benefit.

While continuing to speak, he (Atiku Abubakar) remarked that Nigeria requires a quality leader to restore its lost glory, adding that Peter Obi of the Labour Party and Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress are unqualified for the huge task ahead.

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, the PDP’s vice presidential candidate, stated that Atiku Abubakar just needs four years to transform Nigeria, adding that the Adamawa-born politician knows and understands Nigeria’s challenges and has solutions to them.

Atiku Abubakar is seeking the support of eligible Nigerian voters who are tired of corrupt leadership and want a new, corrupt-free leader. He will compete against APC’s Bola Ahmed Tinubu, NNPP’s Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, and LP’s Peter Obi.

