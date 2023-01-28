This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

2023: Governor Okowa Reacts To The Massive Crowd At The PDP Rally In Kebbi State

On his verified Twitter handle, PDP vice-presidential candidate Governor Ifeanyi Okowa reacted to the enormous crowd at the presidential rally in Kebbi State, claiming that the new Nigeria that everyone desires is within their reach, adding that the masses can feel it.

Atiku Abubakar, the PDP presidential candidate, and his running mate, governor Ifeanyi Okowa, visited Kebbi State to disseminate the message of “Recover Nigeria” to the residents of the state, who turned out in numbers to support them.

During the event, Atiku Abubakar urged the people of Kebbi State to give him the chance to serve Nigeria and make it one of the most prosperous countries in the world in the next four years, pclaiming that the APC has brought suffering to the people of Nigeria.

Senator Iyorchia Ayu, the PDP’s national chairman, urged the people of Kebbi State to support Atiku Abubakar, saying he is highly competent than Bola Tinubu, Peter Obi, and Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

Delta State Governor Ifeanyi Okowa appealed to the residents of Kebbi State to obtain their PVCs and vote for Atiku Abubakar to restore Nigeria’s lost glory, adding that he is passionate about working with the former Vice President of Nigeria to transform Nigeria.

In his bid to succeed buhari this year, Atiku Abubakar will compete against 17 other presidential contenders.

