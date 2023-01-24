This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

2023: Governor Okowa Reacts To The Massive Crowd At The PDP Rally In Delta State

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, the PDP’s vice presidential candidate, has reacted to the enormous crowd at the presidential rally in Delta State, claiming that today’s event was not a campaign but rather the reintroduction of Atiku Abubakar as Nigeria’s future president.

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa made the comment while sharing a 30-second video of an ecstatic crowd welcoming the PDP leadership.

The rally, centred on the message “Recover Nigeria,” was attended by prominent PDP members, including national chairman senator Iyorchia Ayu.

During the event, PDP presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar told the enthusiastic crowd that he would build infrastructure, create jobs, eradicate insecurity, and ensure that every Nigerian would have a better life under his leadership.

While still attempting to encourage the people of Delta State to vote for him, he (Atiku Abubakar) stated that they would not be regretful if they did so because he is enthusiastic about making Nigeria great again and restoring its lost grandeur.

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, the running mate of Atiku Abubakar and the governor of Delta State, stated that if the PDP is given the opportunity to rule for the next four years, the good governance enjoyed by the people of Delta State will be duplicated at the national level.

Atiku Abubakar is seeking the support of millions of eligible voters in Nigeria in order to defeat Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the APC, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso of the NNPP, and Peter Obi of the LP.

Content created and supplied by: Metaform (via 50minds

News )

#Governor #Okowa #Reacts #Massive #Crowd #PDP #Rally #Delta #State2023: Governor Okowa Reacts To The Massive Crowd At The PDP Rally In Delta State Publish on 2023-01-24 18:33:10