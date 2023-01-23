This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The PDP’s vice-presidential candidate, governor Ifeanyi Okowa, has reacted to the large crowd at the presidential rally in Bayelsa State, saying that the people’s overwhelming support for the Atiku-Okowa ticket shows that they want to be a part of the party’s ambition to recover Nigeria. He also commended the residents of the state for turning out in large numbers to greet the PDP’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

The event, which focused on the PDP’s message of “Recover Nigeria,” was attended by prominent PDP members, including Dino Melaye.

During the event, PDP presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar told the people of Bayelsa that if he is elected, the state will not experience flooding. He also advised state residents to go get their PVCs in order to vote for the PDP.

The governor of Delta State, who is also the PDP’s vice presidential candidate, urged Bayelsans to put their trust in Atiku Abubakar, saying he is the finest presidential candidate in the race.

Nigerians love Atiku Abubakar and believe he is the finest candidate in the race. He will compete against other top candidates vying to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari this year.

