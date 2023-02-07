2023: Governor Okowa Reacts To The Massive Crowd At The PDP Rally In Bauchi State

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

On Tuesday, the PDP’s vice presidential candidate, governor Ifeanyi Okowa, reacted to the enormous crowd at the presidential rally in Bauchi State, noting that tens of thousands of supporters emerged from their homes to meet the party’s leadership. He also stated that the state’s residents’ warm reception for the PDP campaign train demonstrates their strong support for the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa made the comment while sharing a 90-second video of a jubilant audience welcoming the PDP leadership.

During the event, PDP presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar mentioned that Bauchi State is famed for its tourist attractions, and that if elected president of Nigeria, he will invest more in tourism in the state.

While still speaking to the people of Bauchi State, Atiku Abubakar remarked that Nigeria is in desperate need of a competent leader at this critical juncture, adding that he is committed to guaranteeing the country’s advancement education and science and technology.

Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed attended the PDP rally. During the event, the governor, who is running for re-election on the PDP platform, urged the people of Bauchi to vote for Atiku Abubakar, stressing that he expects the PDP to receive over one million votes from the state.

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa has encouraged the people of Bauchi State not to vote for the APC. While Senator Iyorchia Ayu, the PDP national chairman, claimed that the APC caused misery in Nigeria and that the PDP intends to end it if elected in February.

Atiku Abubakar and his running mate, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, are seeking the support of millions of eligible voters across the country.

Metaform (

)