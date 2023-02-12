2023: Governor El-Rufai Wants To Become A Cabal If Tinubu Wins – PDP

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

PDP has alleged that Governor El-Rufai wants to become a cabal if Tinubu wins the 2023 election and also accused him of moves to truncate a democratic process in the country.

NewsOnline reports that the head of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Digital Media, Tony Ehilebo, has lambasted the Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, over his recent comment that a cabal at the presidency was working against the All Progressives Congress, APC’s victory in the coming election.

The Wife of the President, Aisha Buhari, might have given credence to the claim by Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State that some elements in Nigeria’s Presidential Villa are working against Bola Tinubu.

Aisha Buhari shared the video clip of El-Rufai’s statement on her verified Instagram page without any comment attached to it, an act many assumed is a tacit support to the governor’s claim.

NewsOnline recalls that El-Rufai had while featuring on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily programme on Wednesday said some persons within the presidency who wanted a candidate other than Tinubu to emerge as the APC presidential candidate are working against him (Tinubu)

But speaking to DAILY POST, Ehilebo pointed out that El-Rufai has always wanted to be a member of the cabal, adding that the Kaduna State helmsman, is even positioning himself to be a cabal in Tinubu’s presidency if the APC presidential candidate wins the 2023 election.

Ehilebo claimed his party was approaching the international community to report the likes of Governor El-Rufai, who according to him, are doing everything within their power to truncate a democratic process in the country.

“El-Rufai is a hypocrite. He is a selfish person who does not have the interest of Nigerians at heart, He has always wanted to be a member of the cabal in Buhari’s government.

“And right now he is working to be a cabal in Tinubu’s presidency. This is why you see him walking about pretending to be working for Tinubu and trying to impose a man who is sick on Nigerians. He has always been like that. If you could remember in 2019 when he threatened that people will leave Kaduna in body bags. That’s the type of person he is.

“We’re going to make official reports that Governor El-Rufia and others are the people trying to truncate democracy. Remember the US Government has threatened to enforce a Visa ban on people who are trying to disrupt or interfere with the process unduly.

“So we have decided that …I mean, even as individuals we can make a report to the US Government to necessitate and front actions against these individuals as we see them as people who would interfere in the process of the election.

“Don’t forget that El-Rufai threatened during the 2019 general election that people will leave Kaduna in body bags. We’ll put this together in pushing forward our report.”

