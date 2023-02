2023: Governor El-Rufai Lambasts President Buhari Leadership In Fresh Outburst

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Governor El-Rufai has lambasted President Buhari Leadership in a fresh outburst.

NewsOnline reports that the Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai has again come hard on the presidency, saying he no longer believes in the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari.

This online newspaper recalls that sequel to the recent cash policy by the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, the governor had raised the alarm that some elements in the presidency were working against the party’s presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu.

The governor, who vowed that those in Tinubu’s camp would defeat the cabals, said they would be unmasked in due time.

Speaking with Channels TV last week, El-Rufai alleged that some persons in the presidency who backed another aspirant during the APC primary election were using Buhari to actualize their plans.

Similarly, in an interview with Premium Times, the governor declared that though he still believes in Buhari, he no longer trusts those working around him.

“I believe in Buhari, I still do and I will never stop, but I no longer believe in the circle around him and the quality of decisions and actions coming out of that leadership,” El-Rufai said.

