2023: Gov. Wike Reveals What Will Happen If Iyorchia Ayu Decides To Suspend Any G-5 Governor

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

As 2023 general election draws closer, the Executive Governor of Rivers State, Chief Barrister Nyesom Wike while speaking at the campaign flag-off rally by the State PDP Campaign Council in Bori, Khana Local Government Area, revealed what will happen if Sen. Iyorchia Ayu decides to suspend any of the G-5 Governors.

The Governor made this revelation while reacting to the dissolution of the Ekiti State executive committee of the PDP by the National Working Committee led by Senator Iyorchia Ayu.

Governor Wike started by describing the said suspension as “an act of tyranny” that will not help or aid the party in the forthcoming general elections. However, the Governor went further to warn Ayu against the suspension of any of the G-5 Governors as he revealed what will happen.

“We are waiting for you (Ayu) to announce my own and any other of my friends. Like I have said, when a man says you will not sleep, he too, will he sleep? Will Ayu sleep? We have what it takes to pay back to show you that enough is enough. We will do everything possible to challenge any decision we know is illegal. We must respect and uphold the rule of law”, Gov. Wike said from the video.

What is your take on this?

Picture credit: Google

World-Religion (

)