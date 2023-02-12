2023 General Elections: Check Out The Top Five States With The Highest Number Of Registered Voters

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

In a few days from now, Nigerians will head to their respective polling units to elect their new President, Governors, House of Representatives members, and Senators who will be in office for the next four years before another election is conducted.

Ahead of the 2023 general elections that have been slated for this month, below are the top five states with the highest number of registered voters.

5. Katsina State (3,570,740 registered voters)

Katsina State has one of the highest voter turnout rates in 2019. There were 3.2 million voters registered. According to the recent CVR, a total of 340,510 people have additionally applied for voter identity cards as of August 1, 2022, which might be described as a sign that state citizens are politically enlightened. There are currently 3.57 million registered voters in the State as a result.

4. Rivers State (3,689,197 registered voters)

Rivers State led all other states in the volume of registered voters with more than 3.5 million. According to the CVR, there are now 3.68 million registered voters in the State, a rise of 473,924.

3. Kaduna State (4,411,723 registered voters)

The Northern State documented 479,231 completed registrations during the CVR operation according to figures from INEC.

2. Kano State (6,026,850 registered voters)

Kano state is second with the highest number of registered voters just as it did during the 2019 general election, however, the state has more registered voters(6.02 million) than it did in 2019 (5.45 million)

1. Lagos (7,155,920 registered voters)

Lagos is the state with the highest number of registered voters ahead of the 2023 general elections, just as it did during the 2019 elections.

