2023: G5 Governors Not Dead, We Won’t Disclose Our Election Strategy – Wike

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State stated that the G5 governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) known as Integrity group is not dead.

Wike stated that the G5 governors would not reveal their strategy prior to the upcoming elections, which begin on February 25. In his remarks, he responded to Lee Maeba’s assertion that the G5 had died. Maeba is the chairman of the PDP presidential campaign in the state. Nyesom Wike of Rivers, Samuel Ortom of Benue, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu, Seyi Makinde of Oyo, and Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia make up the G5 group.

Wike, speaking on Tuesday at a campaign flag-off rally organized by the Rivers PDP campaign council for Ahoada East LGA, stated that the group has ceased public statements in order to strategize. Kelvin Ebiri, Wike’s media aide, issued the following statement: “You people say G5 is dead. We, who you say are deceased, are not concerned, but you, who are alive, are.

“We are not talking; we are not concerned. However, you are anxious. You fail to recognize that there is a time and place for talking and acting in politics. The action has begun, and the 25th of February is D-Day. “It is impossible to know our plans and strategies. No matter how much pressure you exert, we will not reveal our strategy. The more one looks, the less one sees.

