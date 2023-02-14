2023: ‘ G5 Governors are not dead, we will act on February 25 ‘, Wike reveals

The Governor of Rivers State, Mr. Nyesom Wike has revealed that him alongside his allies known as the’ G5 Governors ‘ are still together and still bent on achieving their mission during the forthcoming 2023 presidential election.

He made this known during a campaign rally held in the State lately, while reacting to speculations made by some political stakeholders that the G5 Group had collapsed as other members except from him had shown their support for Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He said: “ They said G5 is dead. What is their problem? Why are they concerned? They do not know that there is a time to talk and there is a time to take action in politics. The action is on February 25th. They cannot know our plans even if they push us. The more you look, the less you see. None of the vultures can withstand me and talk, nobody can sell Rivers State for a pot of porridge”.

Recall that the G5 Governors which include Wike alongside Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, Samuel Ortom of Benue State, Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State had been clamouring for the resignation of Senator Ayu Iyorchia, the party’s National Chairman, stating that him and Atiku hails from the same geopolitical region therefore power should be shifted to the South.

