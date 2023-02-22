This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

2023: G-5 Governors Wore Uniform Attire For 7 Months But Couldn’t Agree On Uniform Candidate – Sani

2023 Presidential election is fast approaching, but less has been heard from the aggrieved five People Democratic Party (PDP) Governors, popularly referred to as G-5 Governors. Recall, the aggrieved PDP Governors in several occasions held series of meetings, and at the end of each of their meetings, they would say, very soon, they will make their intention on their preferred Presidential candidate known to their supporters and the general public.

Meanwhile, up till now, that the presidential election remains about four or three days, the G5 Governors have not agreed or make any uniform decision on their preferred Presidential candidate in the forthcoming general election.

Meanwhile, the former lawmaker who represented Kaduna Central Senatorial District, Senator Shehu Sani has taken to his official Twitter handle to react to the inability of the said G-5 Governors to agree on uniform Presidential candidate despite their series of meetings in London, Madrid and Paris

Senator Sani said, The G5 Governors wore uniform attire for Seven Months in London, Madrid and Paris but couldn’t agree on uniform candidate.”

Meanwhile, report revealed that one of the G-5 Governors has camped his tent with a Presidential candidate from the southeast, while the supposed leader of the G5 Governors has been reportedly to have been going in alliance with a popular Presidential candidate from the South-west geo-political zone of this country.

Well, what your reactions to Senator Sani’s tweet concerning the subject matter above?

